Good afternoon and welcome to this week's edition of Conference Call.

Chester FC hope to return to winning ways tomorrow when they welcome Gateshead to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for a BT Sport live clash (12.15pm).

The Blues will be boosted by the fact that Gateshead lost the services of star man Sam Jones to Grimsby Town during the January transfer window.

But the Heed could well have found a replacement in time for tomorrow' game...

Gateshead

Yes, Neil Aspin's side have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Tom Beere on an initial one-month loan deal.

Beere has made 28 league appearances for the Dons, whom he helped win promotion to League One last season, and he's also had experience of non-league with Bishop Stortford and Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The 22-year-old has been included in Heed boss Aspin's squad for the trip to Chester.

But Gateshead's other new recruit, striker Macaulay Langstaff, will not be on the bus.

That's because the 20-year-old striker will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Billingham Synthonia.

Wrexham

(Photo: Robert Parry Jones)

Was that Wagner video a curse ?

Because, as hard as it is to admit, Wrexham have been going pretty well since since the former X-Factor contestant poked fun at John Rooney.

Rooney has been key to the Dragons' upturn in fortunes with the former Blues midfielder this week being named the Vanarama National League player of the month after scoring four goals in January.

Despite his fine form, the brother of England captain Wayne has had to start the last two matches from the bench because of a clause in his current contract.

Fellow midfielders Mark Carrington and Paul Rutherford have similar clauses. Both, however, have now penned new deals.

Wrexham boss Dean Keates, who missed out on the manager of the month prize to John Still of Dagenham & Redbridge, said: "The ball is in John’s court now.

"But as I said after the game on the weekend, his attitude has been spot-on. He trains really well and has applied himself right, and if we can come to some sort of agreement, then he will be available from minute one."

Macclesfield Town

(Photo: Colin Lane)

The Silkmen have made a double swoop.

They have re-signed striker Connor Jennings from Tranmere Rovers on a one-month loan and brought in Grimsby midfielder Luke Summerfield until the end of the season.

Jennings, who has just returned from an injury-lay off, scored 16 goals for Macc during the 2013-14 campaign.

Dover Athletic

In last week's Conference Call we reported the farcical case of Bondz N'Gala.

But, having been denied a move to League One Gillingham following his surprise release from Eastleigh, the defender has fixed himself up with a new club.

New Fifa regulations state that a player cannot feature for more two clubs in one season.

N'Gala had already played for Barnet, in League Two, and Easteligh, in the non-league top flight, hence the reason why he could't sign for Gillingham.

But, following discussions with the FA and the Football League, the 27-year-old has been allowed to join Dover, who unlike Gillingham, Barnet and Eastleigh, are part-time and therefore not deemed a 'professional' club.

N'Gala could make his Whites debut tomorrow at home to Wrexham, along with on-loan Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Deverdics.

Best of the rest

Barrow have moved for young Mansfield Town midfielder Jack Thomas on loan until the end of the campaign while Braintree Town, fresh from crashing out of the FA Trophy to Dulwich Hamlet, have re-signed Ipswich Town forward Monty Patterson on loan.

Torquay United have signed defender Myles Anderson from Barrow AFC on a permanent deal and Irish forward Ruairi Keating on non-contract terms.

Ex-Hull City midfielder Matt Dixon has joined North Ferriby United following his release from York City , Solihull Moors have handed a deal to striker Oladapo Afolayan from the Loughborough University team, while Woking have extended the loan of Sheffield United's Connor Hall.