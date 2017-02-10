Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To say that this season has been one of frustration for Ross Killock would be a major understatement.

The 22-year-old Chester FC defender was signed in the summer from Championship side Leeds United but has suffered an injury-ravaged season since arriving.

Killock, who spent a period on loan with the Blues during the 2013/14 season, missed pre-season with a calf injury and, having battled his way back to fitness in October, saw his comeback last just nine minutes after suffering a freak injury hamstring injury while stretching for a loose ball at Macclesfield Town.

The Blues have stood by the defender and he came through 90 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly with Welsh Premier League side The New Saints unscathed and has been back in first-team training for the past three weeks.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy is delighted to have the defender back as part of his squad and Killock is available for selection once again, but caution will be taken by the Chester staff to ensure he doesn't do too much too soon.

"It is more the lad I am concerned about," said McCarthy.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"I know the psychological aspect of being out for so long, the game moves on really quickly. If you are injured for six months then it has moved on and you have to put a lot of work in to catch up.

"This group of players are in a different place than they were at the start of the season and he has got to make that ground up.

"There will be no better feeling if we could get Ross Killock on the pitch and people saw a real level of performance. That is what I would love more than anything and it would be important for us moving on to next season as well."

Another player to suffer injury woe this season has been striker James Akintunde, who has been sidelined since October after suffering knee ligament damage in training.

The 20-year-old striker is now in his second week at the National Football Centre, St George's Park, and McCarthy is hoping he can feature before too long.

Said McCarthy: "Hopefully he will come back stronger and more confident and we will be able to have a clear idea with timescales and see if there is chance of getting him back next season.

"It is positive and we are just waiting on more news."