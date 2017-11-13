Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix were unable to repeat their cup heroics as they lost a close BBL Championship encounter at home to table-topping Newcastle Eagles.

Nix recorded a stunning 80-79 victory over the Eagles at their Sport Central home when the clubs clashed in the BBL Cup the weekend before.

But Newcastle got their revenge at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday as they battled back to net a 87-76 victory that maintained their 100% winning start to the league season.

Cheshire went into the match on the back of a convincing 101-83 success at Leeds Force on Friday.

And hopes of making it a weekend to remember were high after they won the first and second periods to take a slender 63-62 lead into the final passage of play.

Robert Sandoval netted 10-of-12 shooting on his way to a game-high 26 points for the Nix, who at one stage led by as many as eight points.

But the Eagles, who scored 15 points off of their opponents' turnovers and came up with 24 second-chance points, remained in contention.

And led by Jaysean Page, who notched a team-high 24 points along with nine rebounds and four assists, they went on a 10-0 run in the fourth period to take control.