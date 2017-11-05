Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix will go into tonight's BBL Championship derby at home to Manchester Giants at the Cheshire Oaks Arena (Sunday, 5.30pm tip-off) on the back of one of the best results in the club's recent history.

The Nix produced an incredible late rally on Friday night to knock holders Newcastle Eagles out of the BBL Cup on their home court.

Cheshire's sensational 80-79 victory was Newcastle' first defeat of the season - and their first defeat in the competition since they lost the 2013-14 final to Leicester Tigers.

And up until late on in the final period it appeared that the Eagles, chasing a record fourth straight Cup crown, would continue their stunning run.

But, led by MVP CJ Gettys, who posted a huge double-double of 22 points and 18 rebounds, it was the new-look Nix who progressed to the semi-finals to continue their highly promising start to the campaign under coach Ben Thomas.

Having trailed by nine points at half-time, Newcastle produced strong starts to both the third and fourth periods to lead 79-67.

But Cheshire rallied to score the final 13 points of the game, sparked by a trio of threes, with Eagles old boy Orlan Jackman the man to settle the breathless contest just before the buzzer.

Jackman finished with 19 points and Robert Sandoval 14.

The Nix, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to Glasgow Rocks in the first round of the BBL Trophy.