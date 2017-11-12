Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix returned to winning ways in the BBL Championship on Friday night with a convincing 101-83 success at Leeds Force.

And now Ben Thomas' team will look to make it a weekend to remember by ending table-topping Newcastle Eagles' perfect start to the league season tonight (Sunday).

The Eagles lead the way in the Championship after winning their first six matches of the campaign.

But they have been beaten by Phoenix once so far this season when the clubs clashed in the BBL Cup.

Cheshire were superb that night as they became the first side to beat holders Newcastle in the Cup since their defeat in the 2013-14 final.

But Phoenix coach Thomas admitted his side let themselves and their fans down when losing to Manchester Giants two nights later in the league.

Cheshire, however, bounced back on Friday by sweeping aside Leeds at the Carnegie Sports Centre.

Phoenix led 26-12 at end of a dominant first period.

But Force, led by Tavarion Nix (22) and Samuel Toluwase (21), recovered from their dreadful start to battle back in the second and reduce the deficit to three points going into half-time.

However, Cheshire took control after the restart, netting a massive 32 points to take a 75-58 lead into the final passage of the play, which they also won.

It was a real team effort from Phoenix with five players finishing in double-digits.

Malcolm Riley top scored with 19 points, as well as making six assists and five boards, while Orlan Jackman and CJ Gettys both hit 17 points.

Cheshire came alive from long range and shot almost 50% from the arc.

Tonight's clash with Newcastles takes place at the Cheshire Oaks Arena at Ellesmere Sports Village. Tip-off is 5.30pm

