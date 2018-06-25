Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Midsummer Watch Parade returned to the city at the weekend.

The colourful medieval parade which dates from 1498 made its way though the streets of Chester from Town Hall Square.

The parade was led by the Summer Watch drummer and the City Guilds followed by a pirate ship, an elephant and castle ridden by a cupid shooting arrows, dragons, angels, the Chester Ravens, unicorn, stag, hobby horses, St Werburgh, green men, Balaam’s ass, Cernunnus the Celtic Lord of the Forest, raven band and devil band.

Local schoolchildren took part in the parades and have been creating their costumes for the parade in workshops run by Chester artist Russell Kirk.

Newton Primary School were suns, Dee Point Primary School a shoal of fish, Sir John Talbot School set sail as the Royal Navy fleet, Belgrave Primary were angels and Cherry Grove Primary and St Werburgh’s were geese.

The ravens and dragons were from Boughton Heath Primary and Hoole CE Primary.

Pictures by Mark Carline.