Warrington Wolves have confirmed their Super 8s match against St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium has been moved a day back to Saturday, September 22.

The rearranged game had originally been due to take place on Friday, September 21, at 7.45pm.

But the match has now been moved to the day after with 3.15pm start.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports after being selected for coverage by the broadcaster.

A Betfred Super League spokesperson said: “With an exciting culmination to the Super 8s ahead and playoff spots still to be decided, Sky Sports have moved to broadcast games featuring all of the current top six sides as part of a triple header of action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday."

Warrington have said they will confirm refund details for Wire fans who cannot make the new fixture 'as soon as possible'.

Other changes to the Super 8s schedule includes Huddersfield v Wigan now being played on Thursday, September 20, with Castleford taking on Wakefield on Friday, September 21.

Warrington are in action this evening at home against Huddersfield .