Warrington Wolves are looking to secure a play-offs semi-final place when they entertain Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

Going into this weekend’s round of matches, the Wolves lie in fourth place on the Betfred Super League ladder, one rung ahead of their opponents.

A six-point cushion and a vastly superior scoring difference means it is relatively unlikely Warrington would be overtaken by the Giants with just four league games remaining even if Simon Wollford’s men get the better of things tonight.

However, Wolves boss Steve Price wants to get the job done as quickly as possible. He also wants his team to maintain their forward momentum following last week’s 80-10 thrashing of Hull FC.

He said: “Huddersfield have been really consistent winning 11 of their last 13 league games.

“They had a little hiccup last week against Wakefield. They were quite dominant in the first half but slipped up in the second but we expect a hard-nosed Huddersfield side.

“They’ve got a number of quality footballers in the team and it’s important we keep raising the bar and build on the positive display from last week.

“Every game is important now in relation to getting the continuity leading into the bigger games. We are looking for another response from the boys this week.”

The Wolves’ performance at home to the Airlie Birds last week was quite remarkable.

Admittedly it was against opponents who looked like they would rather be anywhere other than the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but that should not take away from the fact Warrington ran in 14 tries just five days after the disappointment of losing to Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Chief destroyer last week was centre Bryson Goodwin who romped over for five touchdowns with Josh Charnley and Toby King helping themselves to a couple each.

Warrington have made just one change to the 19-man squad named before the Hull game with Morgan Smith coming in for Ben Murdoch-Masila.

The Giants are set to shuffle their deck after last weekend’s 42-16 home defeat by Wakefield. Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Jake Wardle and Innes Senior replace Aaron Murphy, Dale Ferguson, Darnell McIntosh and Colton Roche.

Meanwhile, Widnes will go into their Super League Qualifiers clash with Leeds on Sunday without experienced prop forward Gil Dudson.

The Welsh international suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s 42-22 loss in Toulouse, the Vikings’ third straight loss in their faltering bid to retain their top flight status.

Dudson’s place is likely to go to New Zealander Charlie Gubb who is expected to be fit after suffering an injury on debut against London Broncos three weeks ago.

WARRINGTON WOLVES (from): Atkins, K Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Thompson.

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, Wardle, Senior, Matagi.