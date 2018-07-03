Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC and Liverpool FC's friendly this weekend won't have its kick off time moved despite the possibility of it being played at the same time as England in the World Cup quarter final at Russia 2018.

The eagerly anticipated friendly this weekend, likely to be a sell-out crowd of over 4,500, will kick off at 3pm with new Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley taking charge for the first time against Jurgen Klopp's Premier League giants, who are expected to bring a strong squad.

Should Gareth Southgate's Three Lions edge past Columbia this evening then they would book a quarter final spot against either Sweden or Switzerland on Saturday in Samara, a game which would also kick off at 3pm.

The potential clash was recognised early on and Chester had suggested an earlier kick off time, but Klopp is keen to keep the Reds' schedule on track and they won't deviate from their initial plans, according to the Liverpool Echo .

Champions League runners-up Liverpool have generously donated their slice of the gate receipts from the game to the Blues, and a bumper turnout is still expected even if England book their place in the last eight.

The game will see debuts for a host of new Chester signings while Liverpool could hand new additions Naby Keita and Fabinho a first showing, while the likes of Loris Karius, Andy Robertson, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana could all feature for the Reds.