Chester FC target Jason Oswell is a target for a host of full-time clubs.

The 25-year-old, who finished second in the goal-scoring stakes in the National League North last season with Stockport County, has been spoken to by Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley over a possible switch, although the lure of full-time football may mean that the club miss out.

Oswell, who netted 25 times last season for the Hatters, lives in Chester and works as a physiotherapist at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and Johnson and Morley had hoped that they may be able to persuade the former Newtown striker to join on a part-time basis after his exit from Stockport looked inevitable following his omission from their squad list for next season.

But Oswell is understood to be mulling over a possible switch to full-time football, with Wrexham, Hartlepool United and Port Vale among the clubs chasing the highly-rated frontman.

Johnson had told the Chronicle on Friday that he and Morley "would love" to bring the striker to Chester and that some early dialogue had taken place.

And while the bid to bring the striker to the Swansway Chester Stadium hasn't gone completely cold, should Oswell wish to make a full-time switch then that would rule out the Blues.

Chester return to pre-season training next Tuesday with a number of trialists set to join them, while up to three new faces could be on board by then.