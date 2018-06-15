Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC joint-manager Anthony Johnson says he and Bernard Morley 'would love' to bring Jason Oswell to the Blues.

The 25-year-old netted 25 times for Stockport County in the National League North last season but has been omitted from County's squad line-up for the new season and is a free agent.

The former Crewe Alexandra youngster, who had a prolific spell in the Welsh Premier League with Newtown, has been linked with a switch to the Blues but is also understood to be attracting interest from Wrexham and Port Vale, among others.

But a switch to full-time football could prove problematic for Oswell, who lives in Chester and works as a physiotherapist at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

And while no deal is close for the striker, Johnson says the Blues are very keen.

"We would love to sign Jason Oswell," Johnson told the Chronicle.

"We didn't see any better than him last season in the National League North and he was banging the goals in and finished just behind Jason Gilchrist (Southport) I think. He's a top finisher and would be an asset to this football club.

"He is a free agent and lives locally. If we weren't interested then something would be wrong as he ticks all the boxes that you want. He is a top player and we want lads of his calibre here if we can get them.

"We've spoken and nothing is done and he has interest from other clubs but he is someone me and Bernard would love to bring to the club if we can, but other things would have to happen first. But we won't be stretching ourselves and everything we do will be within the confines of the budget we have."

The Blues are still looking to move on Ross Hannah and Kingsley James in order to free up room on the budget, but room still remains at present and two midfielders are close to penning terms with the club while another defender edges closer to a move to the Blues.

But any deal for Oswell would be dependent on extra funds being freed up, although the club are hopeful on this front.

Stockport added former Chester striker Nyal Bell to their forward line earlier this week.