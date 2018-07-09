Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says he and Bernard Morley are hopeful of adding 'three or four' new additions to their Chester FC squad over the next couple of weeks

The Blues began their pre-season schedule in front of a crowd of over 4,300 on Saturday where Jurgen Klopp's star-studded Liverpool side claimed a resounding 7-0 success.

For the first 45 minutes of the contest, which was 2-0 at the break, saw Chester field what looked like their first choice XI, with a host of new additions all getting their first minutes in blue and white stripes.

But the second half exposed Chester's threadbare squad with the Blues only able to bring on scholars, first-year professionals and trialists while Klopp was able to call on £52.5m new signing Naby Keita and the likes of James Milner and Daniel Sturridge.

Johnson acknowledged an 'imbalance' in the squad and said that his and Morley's transfer business is not yet done.

Speaking after the defeat to Liverpool, Johnson said: "You probably worked out the first 11 we started with in the first place were all senior players. Outside of the scholars from last year and the first team pros, outside Cain (Noble), Lloyd (Marsh-Hughes) and the trialists we have literally got 11 first team players.

"Of that we have got John Pritchard, 22, Jon Moran, 21, we have got young players all over the place. There is an imbalance to the squad and think you probably saw that second half with players playing out of position.

"There are targets that we need to start trying to nail down but we are maybe looking and three or four new signings coming in over the next couple of weeks. But we won't be pressured into signing players, that first 11 we put out there in the first half we were more than happy with, and the young players brought a bit of spark and a bit of grit.

"We have got a bit of everything in there but if we want to go and make a serious noise next season then there is a imbalance to the squad but also the quality of certain individuals in certain positions that we need to address."

Johnson and Morley, who have brought in nine new additions this summer so far, are targeting another centre back as well as a back-up goalkeeper, and the duo could be bringing in another three forwards with Jordan Archer seemingly heading for the Blues exit after a bid was received from a National League side.

And the Chronicle understands that the Blues are in discussions over adding a forward, with a deal possibly concluded this week.

Johnson said: "We have got two centre backs at the club in Jon Moran and Steve Howson. Young Alex went in there second half and did a great job. At centre back we are very light.

"Up front we have one centre forward at the club in Jordan Archer. We don't know how long he is going to be at the club for in the sense of there is interest. Even if Jordan stays we will be looking at bringing in a couple of forwards, minimum.

"From the top of League One to non-league everybody is looking for the same thing, that forward that promises you an amount of goals. That is the reason your Andy Cook's have taken a two league jump.

"We're looking for them but we are looking more that fits the profile rather than 'he scored 30 goals, can we sign him?' We need someone we can mould into what we want."