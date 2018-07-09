Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC striker Jordan Archer could be heading for the exit door at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The Chronicle understands that the 24-year-old has been the subject of a bid from a National League side, with the offer believed to be close to what the Blues were looking for.

No deal has yet been agreed but Archer has made no secret of his desire to return to full time football following Chester's relegation to the National League and the subsequent decision of the club to revert to a part time structure in the National League North this season.

Archer played in Chester's 7-0 pre-season friendly defeat at home to a star-studded Liverpool side on Saturday in front of over 4,300 fans at the Deva.

And after the match Blues joint-manager Anthony Johnson hinted that he could be on his way.

"Up front we have one centre forward at the club in Jordan Archer," said Johnson.

"We don't know how long he is going to be at the club for in the sense of there is interest. Even if Jordan stays we will be looking at bringing in a couple of forwards, minimum.

"From the top of League One to non-league everybody is looking for the same thing, that forward that promises you an amount of goals. That is the reason your Andy Cook's have taken a two league jump.

"We're looking for them but we are looking more that fits the profile rather than 'he scored 30 goals, can we sign him?' We need someone we can mould into what we want."

Archer, who arrived in October from Stourbridge, has another year to run on his deal and netted four times in 19 games for the Blues last season, struggling with injuries during the campaign.

Chester are hopeful of landing a forward later this week, with talks ongoing.