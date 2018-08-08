Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's convincing 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night made it four points from two games for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's men.

That result lifted Chester to the summit of the National League North, if only for 24 hours.

Last night (Tuesday) saw the rest of the division head into battle as a full schedule was played out, with plenty of interesting scorelines emerging from the evening.

After last night's results the Blues sit in third place heading into Saturday's trip to Blyth Spartans.

Here's what went on.

Blyth Spartans 1 Bradford (Park Avenue) 2

Chester's opponents this weekend have two losses from two games and sit second bottom after a home defeat to the Yorkshire side on Tuesday night.

Jake Beesley netted a brace for Park Avenue, opening the score on 11 minutes before adding his second five minutes from time.

And how crucial that second goal proved to be as Sean Reid pulled one back for the home side but it proved to be scant consolation.

Brackley Town 3 Alfreton Town 1

Two teams who are tipped to do well this season met at St James Park where a brace from one-time Chester midfielder Shepherd Murombedzi inside the opening 15 minutes sent Kevin Wilkin's men on their way to the three points.

Richard Peniket pulled one back for Billy Heath's men just before the break but Lee Ndlovu sealed the points 10 minutes later.

FC United of Manchester 3 Ashton United 4

FC United prop up the table after two games after throwing away a 3-1 lead to go down 4-3 at home to promoted Ashton.

Having been beaten 5-1 in their opening game by Stockport County, FC United looked like bouncing back at Broadhurst Park after Matt Chadwick's early penalty was cancelled out by goals from Kurt Willougby, Harry Winter and Jack Banister to have the home side in control at thr break.

But they crumbled after half time when Liam Tomsett, Nic Evangelinos and Dom McHale netted for Ashton to help them record their first three points since earning promotion via the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League play-offs last season.

Guiseley 0 Chorley 2

It hasn't been the best of starts for former Chester boss Marcus Bignot and his co-manager Russ O'Neill at Nethermoor.

Bignot was a spectator on Monday as Chester beat Curzon Ashton but 24 hours later his side, which included ex-Blues players Kingsley James and Andy Halls, were beaten by a Chorley side who have taken an early lead at the top of the National League North table.

A goal in each half from Alex Newby and Adam Blakeman bagged the points for the visitors.

Kidderminster Harriers 0 AFC Telford United 0

Harriers visit Chester on Tuesday and remain in search of their first win after a second draw in succession.

A dogged and resilient Telford side, who opened their season with a win over Southport on Saturday, earned themselves an impressive point on the road at Aggborough to take them up to four points.

Leamington 2 Boston United 0

Possibly the surprise result of the evening.

Leamington have been tipped to struggle this season while Boston, who made some eye-catching signings over the summer, are expected to be battling at the right end.

But 10-man Leamington, who had Callum Gitting sent off just after the hour mark, netted through Matt Stenson and Junior English to ensure they picked up their first three points of the season.

Nuneaton Borough 0 Hereford FC 0

It was defences on top at Liberty Way as Nicky Eaden's Boro side kept Peter Beadle's Bulls at bay.

Hereford, who had ex-Chester striker Harry White leading the line, were 3-0 winners at home to Blyth Spartans last weekend but found Tuesday's hosts a far tougher nut to crack.

Southport 1 Altrincham 3

It has not been a good start for Liam Watson and his assistant, former Chester manager Jon McCarthy.

Expected to be challenging for a National League return at the end of the season the Sandgrounders were beaten at Telford on Saturday and were on the wrong end of a 3-1 result at home to promoted Altrincham.

Phil Parkinson's Alty look strong this season and Liam Goulding put them 1-0 up on 50 minutes before Jordan Richards levelled five minutes later.

But winger John Johnston and striker Jordan Hulme both netted to bag Alty their first win of the season.

Spennymoor Town 2 Darlington 2

Spennymoor were impressive at Chester on Saturday when they earned a 0-0 draw.

But they left it late to snatch another point on Tuesday when Glen Taylor netted an 89th minute leveller in an entertaining clash at Brewery Field.

A Stephen Thompson penalty on 17 minutes was cancelled out when Mark Anderson restored parity just after the half hour mark.

But Reece Styche netted on 39 minutes to put the visitors 2-1 up, and they thought they had the points in the bag until Taylor popped up at the death to seal a share of the spoils for the home side in the North East clash.

York City 1 Stockport County 0

Two teams who are expected to go hammer and tongs at the title this season met at Bootham Crescent where a goal from ex-Wrexham winger, the aptly named Wes York, settled the points for the home side with 14 minutes remaining.

Chester managers Johnson and Morley, with a free evening having played 24 hours previous, were in attendance to cast their eye over two of their rivals this season.