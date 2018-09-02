The video will start in 8 Cancel

While not returning to winning ways, it certainly almost felt like a victory yesterday for Chester FC.

The Blues looked like they might be heading for their third successive loss in the National League North after Scott Garner headed opponents Guiseley in front at Nethermoor.

But the game is never over until the referee’s whistle at full-time and Chester fought back to grab a deserved point in injury time as Jon Moran struck in a dramatic finale.

The draw leaves the Blues currently 19th in the table, though the season is at an early stage and the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit have three games in hand over most other sides owing to home matches being postponed.

And it proved to be another eventful day across the rest of the National League North.

League leaders Chorley dropped their first points of the campaign as they came from behind to draw against Brackley Town.

Home side Brackley raced into a two-goal lead at the break thanks to Connor Franklin and Lee Ndlovu.

But Chorley hit back after the break as Josh O’Keefe’s brace rescued a point.

AFC Telford United followed up their win over the Blues last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Ashton United, as former Chester loanee Daniel Udoh found the back of the net twice.

Blyth Spartans beat Altrincham by the same scoreline, as William Carruthers’ opener was swiftly cancelled out by Josh Hancock’s strike, before Jarrett Rivers netted what proved to be the winner with seven minutes remaining.

Fifth placed Kidderminster Harriers beat 10 man Boston United 2-0 on their travels.

Ed Williams and Ashley Chambers did the damage in the first half, while former Chester player Jordan Gough was sent off with a quarter hour remaining following a second yellow card.

Nuneaton Borough – whose game against the Blues has been rearranged due to international call-ups – beat Curzon Ashton 1-0 thanks to Dior Angus’ goal.

Alfreton Town overcame Darlington by the same margin to claim a fourth league win in a row, as Bobby Johnson’s strike inside two minutes proved to be crucial, though the away side ended the encounter with 10 men after captain Luke Shiels was shown a second yellow card.

Hereford and York ended in a 1-1 draw as the spoils were shared, as Macaulay Langstaff's opener was cancelled out by Mike McGrath's strike.

Former Chester FC defender Ryan Astles scored the opener for Southport in their 1-1 draw against Spennymoor Town, as Glen Taylor's last minute header rescued a point for Jason Ainsley’s side.

Ex-Blues loanee Nyal Bell opened the scoring for Stockport County in their 3-1 win over Leamington.

James Mace equalised for the visitors before the break, but goals after half-time from Connor Dimaio and Darren Stephenson ensured three points for the Hatters.

Bradford (Park Avenue), who will visit the Swansway Chester Stadium next Saturday, are in action today against FC United of Manchester.