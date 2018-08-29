Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been hit with another postponement, but this time it has nothing to do with water damage.

Having seen the water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium force postponements of games against Kidderminster Harriers (twice), FC United of Manchester and Hereford FC, the Blues' scheduled home clash with Nuneaton Borough on Saturday, October 13, has also been postponed.

Nuneaton have three players in international action over that weekend, with Harry Panayiotou, Theo Wharton and Kairo Mitchell all in CONCACAF Nations League Qualifier action.

Panayiotou and Wharton will represent St Kitts and Nevis while Mitchell has been called up for the Grenada squad.

Nuneaton made a request to National League North officials earlier this week to get the game with Chester postponed due to the call-ups, and they have been successful in doing so with a rearranged date to be announced in due course.

The postponement is less than ideal for the Blues who are already faced with a fixture backlog owing to having to play their rearranged games on Tuesday evenings in September.

The postponement could leave Chester with a two-week break without a game should they fail to progress past the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Chester enter the FA Cup on Saturday, September 22, with winners of the games in the second qualifying round to play their third qualifying round games on Saturday, October 6. Beaten teams from the second qualifying round could find themselves with a blank weekend.