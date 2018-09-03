Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Moran believes Chester FC can use the 1-1 draw at Guiseley on Saturday as a stepping stone to fire themselves up the National League North table.

The 21-year-old centre back made his first start for Chester since his summer move from Forest Green Rovers and put in a man-of-the-match display at Nethermoor, salvaging a deserved point for the Blues with a header deep into injury time.

The result stopped the mini rot for the Blues that had seen them lose 8-1 at Blyth Spartans and 3-1 at AFC Telford United, with the performance light years better than what had been on offer in the previous two games.

And Moran says that the point on the road has been a big boost.

"We needed that and it anyone who was there and who saw the performance will know it was miles better than the past two games and that a point was the least we deserved," said the former Crewe Alexandra and Nantwich Town man.

"The past three weeks or so have been tough and if I'm honest the Blyth game really knocked us for six and we never had the chance to get back and put it right quickly enough.

"But on Saturday we showed the intensity from the off and we had chances in that first half to go in a couple of goals up. They came at us in the second half and they were physical, but we stood up to it and we got something from the game which was absolutely vital to us.

"We feel like it is a bit of a stepping stone and has helped us move on from Blyth and Telford. It gave us some confidence again. This group of players is desperate to do themselves, the fans, the club and the managers proud and we are all pulling in the same direction and we're ready to roll our sleeves up and fight for the cause. We showed character on Saturday and it got us through."

Moran's performance was a number of positives from Saturday's draw, with his display earning him a spot in the National League North's Team of the Weekend.

And he proved an unlikely hero as he latched on to a deep ball from Simon Grand on 93 minutes before sending a looping header over Lions keeper Joe Green to spark jubilant scenes in the away end and a pile on on the pitch as his teammates mobbed him after drawing them level.

Said Moran: "The gaffers made the call to send me up front and try and get on the end of something and when Grandy sends it up I just jumped and expected to get clattered and completely wiped out, I was just waiting for it. But I got my head to it and thought it would drift over but when it went in I just ran. It was an amazing moment.

"You could see what it meant to the players, the managers and the fans and it almost felt like a win because it looked like it was going to be one of those days where you come away empty handed when you deserved more. It was great to give the fans something to cheer because it has been tough for them.

"Hopefully we can build on this now and give them plenty more reasons to be happy."

Moran has had to bide his time this season.

Danny Livesey's concussion and an injuries to Matty Waters and John Pritchard saw Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley forced to field a makeshift back line, with Steve Howson partnering Moran in the heart of defence with Grand playing left back.

But the defence looked assured throughout, with Dominic Smalley's best performance in a Chester shirt adding to what was an excellent defensive display from the back four.

And while Moran hopes he has done enough to keep his place for the clash with Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, he won't be taking anything for granted.

"I'm glad I could come in and do well but I though Steve Howson, Simon Grand and Dominic Smalley were all excellent," said Moran. "I thought Howson was the best player on the pitch if I'm honest.

"You never want to see a player injured and we want Danny Livesey back fit as soon a possible, but that is why you have options. I'm thankful for the managers for giving me the chance and I've done my best to try and make the best of it.

"If Danny comes back in and plays and I make way then that is fine and I will get my head down and keep working hard to make sure that I'm ready to take my chance when it comes along again.

"I'm still young a learning my trade so to play with lads like Danny Livesey and Simon Grand is brilliant as I can learn so much from them and they are giving with their advice.

"You could see Grandy on Saturday - he never shuts up! He is constantly talking, organising and in your ear and you need that. There were times in that game when he kept me going and kept me focussed. He's a top player and a superb talker and I really feel like I learn a lot playing with him.

"Hopefully I can be involved in the next game but the most important thing is we keep on building. We feel like we have been able to move on from Blyth and Telford now after Saturday and we feel like we can start again with a good platform.

"We're all determined to give the fans a good season."