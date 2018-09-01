Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC claimed a valuable and deserved point at Guiseley after Jon Moran headed home to seal a share of the spoils in Yorkshire.

After dominating the first half, Chester were under the cosh in the second half and went down on 88 minutes from a Scott Garner header that looked to have won the game for the home side.

But Moran, on his first start for the club, looped a header over Lions keeper Joe Green in injury time to bag a point after a credible performance that was light years ahead of the previous two.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley were forced into three changes to the side that lost 3-1 at AFC Telford United last weekend with the injured trio of Danny Livesey, Matty Waters and John Pritchard replaced by Steve Howson, Moran and Dan Mooney while new signings Sean Miller and Connor King to their place on a bench that featured two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, a sign of Chester's threadbare side.

And if further evidence were needed that Chester are swimming against the tide this season it was that Deane Smalley's long awaited international clearance was received on Friday, only foer the striker to be ruled out through injury.

Bignot's Guiseley, who were five games unbeaten coming into the clash, had two familiar names in the starting line-up with Andy Halls and Kingsley James both featuring for the Lions having joined them from Chester in the summer.

Needing something from the game to stop the mini rot, Chester adopted a 4-4-2 with Craig Mahon and Mooney on the wings with Matty Hughes partnering Anthony Dudley in attack, while Simon Grand was forced to play in the unfamiliar position of left back owing to the absence of Pritchard and Waters.

Chester started the contest with plenty of energy and looked like a side determined to show a better version of themselves than had been on show in the previous two games.

Guiseley had the first effort of the game though, with Jack Dyche shooting just wide after the ball broke to him on the edge of the box.

But Chester regrouped and Moran scooped an effort from a Gary Stopforth cross over from 18 yards.

Guiseley were being pegged back but a rare foray upfield saw them cause panic in the area when a loose ball was clipped goalwards by Rowan Liburd from six yards, but he couldn't muster enough power and Grant Shenton managed to hold on to the ball with the Nethermoor crowd expecting the net to bulge.

Chester then started to grow in confidence and Mooney saw a low effort saved before Dudley and a Hughes header were both kept at bay by Lions keeper Joe Green.

Chester's best chance of the game fell to Mooney on 33 minutes when he was played in by Stopforth, with the Blues winger having time in the box to pick his spot only to curl agonisingly wide when he should have hit the target.

The Blues were dominating possession and winning second balls with regularity, but a lack of incision in the final third would see the Lions limp to half time level, allowing themselves time to regroup.

HALF TIME: GUISELEY 0 CHESTER 0

The second saw Guiseley emerge with far more urgency than they showed in the first half, with the tall and powerful front two of Liburd and Kayode Odejayi looking to but the Blues under pressure, although an Odejayi header from an Alex Purver free kick was all they could muster in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The Lions did go close just after the 60-minute mark when a dangerous Cliff Moyo cross found Dyche at the far post but he couldn't connect with power and the ball trickled wide.

Johnson and Morley opted to throw on Academy scholars Lloyd Marsh-Hughes and Cain Noble as they attempted to find a breakthrough. And Moran came close to breaking the deadlock on 70 minutes when he glanced a header from a Mahon cross just over Green's crossbar.

But Chester were being pegged back and forced to withstand an aerial assault from their hosts.

And they should have taken the lead on 75 minutes when a some head tennis following a corner eventually found Liburd unmarked six yards out, but he could only nudge a tame header at a grateful Grant Shenton.

Still Guiseley came and the dangerous Kaine Felix lashed wide from 20 yards before Alex Purver crossed low for substitute Paul Clayton on 80 minutes, with the substitute only able to shoot over first time from 12 yards.

But disaster struck for the Blues on 88 minutes when a Halls free kick was whipped in and found the head of Garner who rose brilliantly to head home into the far corner past Shenton.

It looked like a workmanlike performance from a threadbare Chester side was to go unrewarded until injury time arrived and a long ball into the box was met by Moran's head with the centre back looping a header over Green to level matters.

But there was to be one last heart-stopping moment when Felix broke into the box, rounded Shenton but saw his goalbound effort blocked by Grand to preserve the point.

A vital point - and a deserved one - for the Blues. Something to build on.

MATCH FACTS

Guiseley: Green, Moyo, Heaton, Purver, Garner, Halls, Felix, James, Liburd , Odejayi (Clayton 66), Dyche. Subs not used: Hatfield, Smith, Hussain.

Bookings: Halls, Heaton.

Goals: Garner 88.

Chester: Shenton, Smalley, Howson, Moran, Grand, Stopforth, Burton (Noble 57), Mahon (Miller 83), Mooney (Marsh-Hughes 66), Dudley, Hughes. Subs not used: King, Thomson.

Bookings: Grand, Smalley, Stopforth.

Goals: Moran 90+2.

Referee: Barry Lamb.

Attendance: 806.

Star man: Jon Moran.