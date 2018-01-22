Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot does not know whether he will be able to bring in any reinforcements to his Chester FC squad following the departure of experienced midfielder Tom Shaw.

The 31-year-old joined National League North side Tamworth on an 18-month deal on Friday, bringing an end to his two-and-a-half year spell at the club.

Financial constraints meant that the Blues allowed Shaw to leave, with Bignot admitting that he did not want the midfielder to go, and his departure does not necessarily mean that right-back Reece Hall-Johnson will be returning to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Said Bignot: “In terms of how it has arisen, Tom has gone to press on that and stated why it was too good an opportunity for him to turn down. With no assurances here, we can’t look any further for him because of the financial restrictions on the club.

"In reality he wouldn’t have been able to commit for next season and he had to think about his family. I will respect that.

“I don’t want to lose any player, I want to bring players in. I’ll do everything the club ask me to do. That deal was sanctioned and we have to get on with things and move on.”

Hall-Johnson's return had been seen as key by Bignot in Chester's bid to beat the drop and he had held positive talks with Grimsby Town manager Russell Slade last week.

But at a time when Chester are looking to cut costs there have been no assurances given that the defender will return.

"That’s a question for the financial side but the answer to that question right now is no," Bignot said.

“Regarding Hall-Johnson, you would have to ask them. It’s a week by week situation in terms of what we can or can’t do. It’s common knowledge I’d love Reece Hall-Johnson at this football club but it’s not for me to answer.”

Chester host Hartlepool United tomorrow night (7.45pm) in desperate need of three points to aid their bid to beat the drop from the National League.