There were smiles all round on the faces of the Chester FC squad following Saturday’s vital 1-0 win over Solihull Moors.

Ross Hannah’s winner 13 minutes from time sealed the most vital of three points for the Blues in their quest for National League survival.

But the sheer delight etched on the face of Tom Shaw summed up the relief, and also served to highlight just how important he will be for the club for the remainder of the season.

When the final whistle was blown on Saturday there was Shaw, two clenched fists pumping the air, roaring with delight in front of the home fans. It was a display of passion that the Blues will desperately need for the remainder of the season.

After a number of weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, Shaw emerged after the break as a substitute and played a key role in wrestling the midfield battle away from Moors to aid the Blues cause.

His desire to win the ball and drive the play forward was a big factor last year, and he has been a miss whenever he hasn’t played this season.

Of all the decisions made by former boss Jon McCarthy, perhaps the decision to take Shaw away from the playing staff altogether when he appointed him assistant manager was the most damaging.

We in the media voted Shaw the Football Writers Player of the Year last season. Three months after that he was effectively removed from the playing squad to aid McCarthy on the sidelines.

Shaw will make it in the game as a coach or maybe a manager. There is no doubt about that.

Having spoken to players who have been coached by him they admire his methods and he is held in high regard by many. And in his brief spell as caretaker following McCarthy’s sacking he showed maturity and competency in the role to suggest it could well be in his future.

But that time is not yet. He has far too much to offer on the pitch.

He is a different player to the one who played under Steve Burr in 2015/16 and truly plays for the shirt. We’ll need that for the remainder of this campaign.

He brings the best out of those around him and thrives when the going gets tough. Well, the going doesn’t get much tougher than it is now.

Chester assistant manager Ross Thorpe said after Saturday’s win that Shaw comes into his own in the winter. When the pitches are heavy and some shy away, that’s when Shaw thrives and makes a difference.

“He gives you experience, he gives you knowledge and he gives you game understanding,” Thorpe told the press after Saturday’s win.

“What Tom Shaw offers you when he’s not on the ball is a voice on the pitch, and that’s massive for us.”

Saturday was a classic example of what Shaw offers this football club.

His and Hannah’s addition in the second half paid dividends and showed the importance of having a strong bench.

He grabs the game by the scruff of the neck and does what needs to be done to allow those around him to flourish.

Having him fit and back amongst it will be like having a new signing. Had he been playing from the start of the season then maybe we would have had a few more points on the board by now.