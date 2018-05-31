Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Crawford's switch to League Two side Notts County is a good one for both the player and Chester FC .

That's according to Blues chairman David Harrington-Wright, who says the Blues will be rewarded moving forward if, as hoped, the Academy graduate fulfils his potential and keeps progressing through the leagues.

Crawford had been offered fresh terms by Chester earlier in the year but once he established himself in the first team and attracted interest from club's higher up the pyramid there was only ever going to be one outcome and his departure was almost inevitable.

West Brom, Norwich City, Fleetwood Town and even Rangers had monitored Crawford but it was Notts County that won the race for the 18-year-old.

The transfer fee won't be anywhere close to that received for Sam Hughes by Leicester City last summer but add ons and sell-on clauses in the deal mean that the Blues could benefit greatly further down the line.

"It is a good deal for both Chester and for Tom," said Harrington-Wright.

"We will receive an transfer fee up front but it is the other things that are built into the deal that could really prove beneficial to us in seasons to come. Just as we did with Sam we have protected ourselves.

"We could never stand in Tom's way and he has been a real asset to this football club during his time here and we have no doubt that he will go on to even greater things in the game, and that will help us.

"It was important for us and also Tom that it was the right club for him and his development, regardless of what the fee may have been. We feel that Notts County offers Tom a real chance to develop his game even further and thrive.

"Calum McIntyre (Academy head coach) and all the Academy coaches who have been involved in his development should be very proud of what has been achieved. This is a football club with a genuine pathway for young players to succeed.

"We might never get an England or Wales international selected for the senior side while a Chester player, but it would be great to see those lads who have pulled on the blue and white stripes represent their countries at senior level in the future. I don't see any reason why the likes of Sam and Tom can't make it that far. They have the ability and we will all be proudly watching their careers develop and hopefully flourish."

The decision for the transfer fee to remain undisclosed was mutually agreed by both Chester and Notts County and the Chronicle understands that the sell-on clause inserted into the deal is significant.