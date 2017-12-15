Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a while since we were able to get behind the microphone of the True Blues Podcast and discuss a Chester FC success.

Chester's 1-0 success over Solihull Moors on Saturday got their crucial December schedule off to the perfect start - but it might not have happened at all had it not been for the efforts of groundstaff and volunteers in the morning prior to the game.

Snow the night before and during the morning had left a white blanket on the pitch of the Swansway Chester Stadium and it needed the efforts of staff, groundsman Mike Barrow and a hardy band of volunteers to shift the white stuff in time for kick off.

And their efforts were rewarded with the three points.

Mike joined Blues writer Dave Powell and sports reporter Paul Wheelock to talk about how they managed to get the game on and explain the work that goes in to getting the pitch ready for the weekend.

And Blues fan Mike was joined by another lifelong Chester support, Tom Grindley, on the podcast.

The quartet discussed the Moors win and this weekend's FA Trophy test, among other things.

You can follow us on Audioboom

1) Search for True Blue Podcast or visit https://audioboom.com/channel/the-true-blue

2) Click 'follow'.

We are now on iTunes

1) Search for True Blue Podcast.

2) Click subscribe under the True Blue Podcast logo.