Troubling times for Chester FC

The future

Our man Dave Powell...

Passionate speech from Calum McIntyre on the need to keep a football club for the young players who dream of playing for the Blues.

Get down to the Deva

Can you help?

It starts here

50k needed

Laurence Kirby...

We need £50k short term. We need to be raising that money out of whatever way we can.

Final section of the meeting

'Very worrying'

Board apologise

'We have to get people fired up again'

Jonny Hughes...

We have to get people fired up again. It’s the only way it will work.

And this

This is what's needed

Sadly true

Price increase

The membership numbers

More from Calvin

Totally correct.


We need a scouting procedure. Bernard Concannon found Sam Hughes and without that the club would be a mess.

Strong stuff from Calvin Hughes

I’m concerned the way things have been going on the football side of things. We don’t want the mistakes being made again. I was shocked and appalled at some of the figures I saw on players’ 52-week contracts. Not right how a large part of budget had been spent on a few players.

Another familiar face returns

Calvin Hughes was previously the club’s secretary.

More from Olorenshaw

Wise words

Simon Olorenshaw is the former CFU chairman who wrote an open letter to The Chronicle last month. You can read it in full HERE.

Paul Wheelock

Simon says

This is about the football club. There are fans out there who aren’t members, don’t want to be members but want to help. We need to know what the whole fan base wants.

He's back involved

Chairman speaks

Jonny Hughes...

We have identified where we need help. Four working groups set up. Strategy, football, membership, commercial.

Here we go again

The key points so far

  • Club could run out of cash as early as next month if things don’t change. ‘It costs between £85k and £90k to run the club each month. ‘If we can’t raise £85k-£90k a month then we could be finished in a couple of months. We need to recover deficit. It has eaten away at reserves. This is the reality.’
  • Budget this season is £450k. Could be as low as £250k next season.
  • Players on two-year deals (Hannah, Mahon, James, Turnbull, Waters) will have to be moved on.
  • Second instalment of Sam Hughes money to arrive in June. ‘Biggest asset we have is sell-on for Sam Hughes. If needs dictate then we would look at selling sell-on clause. We don’t want to do that’.
  • Stagecoach deal still on the agenda.
  • New signing Shepherd Murombedzi played for free last Saturday.
  • James Alabi tribunal set for February 15.
Time for a break

KEY EVENT

Not good, not good at all

Laurence Kirby...

If we can’t raise £85k-£90k a month then we could be finished in a couple of months. We need to recover deficit. It has eaten away at reserves. This is the reality.

Rivalries aside

'Gate income is key'