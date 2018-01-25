Vow
The future
Passionate speech from Calum McIntyre on the need to keep a football club for the young players who dream of playing for the Blues.
We need £50k short term. We need to be raising that money out of whatever way we can.
We have to get people fired up again. It’s the only way it will work.
We need a scouting procedure. Bernard Concannon found Sam Hughes and without that the club would be a mess.
I’m concerned the way things have been going on the football side of things. We don’t want the mistakes being made again. I was shocked and appalled at some of the figures I saw on players’ 52-week contracts. Not right how a large part of budget had been spent on a few players.
Calvin Hughes was previously the club’s secretary.
Simon Olorenshaw is the former CFU chairman who wrote an open letter to The Chronicle last month. You can read it in full HERE.
This is about the football club. There are fans out there who aren’t members, don’t want to be members but want to help. We need to know what the whole fan base wants.
We have identified where we need help. Four working groups set up. Strategy, football, membership, commercial.
- Club could run out of cash as early as next month if things don’t change. ‘It costs between £85k and £90k to run the club each month. ‘If we can’t raise £85k-£90k a month then we could be finished in a couple of months. We need to recover deficit. It has eaten away at reserves. This is the reality.’
- Budget this season is £450k. Could be as low as £250k next season.
- Players on two-year deals (Hannah, Mahon, James, Turnbull, Waters) will have to be moved on.
- Second instalment of Sam Hughes money to arrive in June. ‘Biggest asset we have is sell-on for Sam Hughes. If needs dictate then we would look at selling sell-on clause. We don’t want to do that’.
- Stagecoach deal still on the agenda.
- New signing Shepherd Murombedzi played for free last Saturday.
- James Alabi tribunal set for February 15.
If we can’t raise £85k-£90k a month then we could be finished in a couple of months. We need to recover deficit. It has eaten away at reserves. This is the reality.