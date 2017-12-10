Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an afternoon to remember for James Jones yesterday.

The Chester FC teenager made his Blues senior bow with a start against Solihull Moors and played a key role in helping his side earn a vital three points in their bid for National League survival.

Ross Hannah netted 12 minutes from time to seal a 1-0 win , but the performance of academy graduate Jones, 18, alongside Ryan Astles and Myles Anderson in a back three was the cornerstone of the success.

And while James Akintunde was named as the sponsor's man of the match, Akintunde himself passed that accolade on to Jones after the game such was the positivity around the performance of the talented central defender.

"Just getting on the pitch with the lads and playing football was great, and the three points is an extra bonus," said Jones.

"I had a slight idea in training (I'd be starting) by the way he was setting up and he phoned me last night (Friday) to reassure me and go over a few things. So I found out last night.

"I didn't have a sleepless night, though, I was fine."

Jones did not look out of place and put in an assured and competent display that belied his young years.

And he reserved a special mention for one of his defensive partners, Astles, in helping him get through his first taste of National League football. It is likely to be the first of many based on this performance.

Said Jones: "Astles has played a lot and is rock solid and doesn't really do anything wrong. Playing next to him and him talking to me throughout the game was brilliant.

"I was just going over in my head that I had to win my headers. The guy I was up against, I had the leap on him. I was just focusing on winning my headers and winning my tackles and just doing the basic things right."

Chester moved up to 21st with the three points over Moors but remain three points adrift of safety after Leyton Orient picked up a surprise 4-1 home win over Sutton United.