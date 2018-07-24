The season edges ever closer.
Chester FC play their penultimate game of their pre-season schedule this evening when they welcome League Two outfit Morecambe to the Swansway Chester Stadium.
With the National League North season set to get underway on August 4 for the Blues at home to Spennymoor Town, Chester bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley will be looking for their players to battle for places in the starting XI for a week on Saturday.
And having lost 1-0 to League Two side Bury on Saturday, tonight's opponents will provide another stern examination of Chester's credentials ahead of the new season.
After tonight's clash with Jim Bentley's Morecambe, Chester host Everton under-23s on Saturday - their final game before the big kick off.

Kevin Ellison returns to the Deva tonight, 14 years on from first joining the club.
The winger, who will turn 40 during this coming season, arrives with his League Two Morecambe side where he continues to set the standard on the pitch.
We had a chat to him earlier today. HERE is the full interview on his return and how he keeps holding back the years.
Not expecting George Green to feature tonight as he overcomes a back strain picked up in the warm up on Saturday. Could come back into contention for Saturday’s visit of Everton under-23s.

