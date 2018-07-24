The season edges ever closer.

Chester FC play their penultimate game of their pre-season schedule this evening when they welcome League Two outfit Morecambe to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

With the National League North season set to get underway on August 4 for the Blues at home to Spennymoor Town, Chester bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley will be looking for their players to battle for places in the starting XI for a week on Saturday.

And having lost 1-0 to League Two side Bury on Saturday, tonight's opponents will provide another stern examination of Chester's credentials ahead of the new season.

After tonight's clash with Jim Bentley's Morecambe, Chester host Everton under-23s on Saturday - their final game before the big kick off.

We'll bring you all the build-up team news and match action as it happens from the Deva as the Blues take on the Football League Shrimps.