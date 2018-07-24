Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC claimed a creditable 2-2 draw from a highly entertaining pre-season clash with League Two side Morecambe in a game that saw three penalties awarded.

An Andrew Fleming strike and a Jason Oswell penalty looked to have won it late on for Morecambe but Gary Roberts' late spot kick added to Steve Howson's header for Chester, who had missed a first half penalty through John Pritchard.

After the 1-0 defeat to Bury, Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley opted to take a look at another trialist along side Deane Smalley, himself trying to win a deal with the Blues.

On the opposing side there was a team there was a familiar face to Blues fans with 39-year-old Morecambe attacker Kevin Ellison making a return to the Deva turf, 14 years after joining the Blues.

And Oswell, a summer target for Chester earlier this summer, was named in the starting line-up for the Shrimpers.

After a slow start it was the visitors who started to dominate with Andrew Fleming going close with a looped effort from the edge of the box after the ball broke loose from a corner.

Some slick movement in the final third was pulling the Blues backline around early doors with the back three of Simon Grand, Steve Howson and Jon Moran asked plenty of questions.

There was a blow for the Blues on 12 minutes when captain Scott Burton was forced to withdraw from proceedings after picking up what looked like a pulled muscle, with Johnson and Morley taking no chances.

Morecambe continued to push and Ellison went close on 17 minutes when he skipped a couple of challenges on the edge of the box before rasping a left-footed effort inches over Grant Shenton's crossbar.

But Chester wasted a glorious chance to break the deadlock on 20 minutes when a Gary Stopforth free kick caused bedlam in the Morecambe box where Sam Lavelle hauled down Jon Moran in the melee.

Referee Peter Gibbons pointed straight to the spot but John Pritchard, who had taken two penalties during pre-season friendlies with a 50% success rate, stepped up but saw his tame effort saved by Mark Halstead.

But Morecambe took the lead just four minutes later when a cross from the right evaded the head of Howson and found Ellison whose strike was blocked by Moran but fell into the path of Fleming who fired home from 10 yards.

The Shrimpers' lead didn't last long, though, as substitute Gary Roberts, on for Burton, whipped in a free kick that found the head of Howson at the far post who nodded past Halstead from an acute angle.

But despite being pegged back it was still Morecambe in the ascendancy with Chester failing to find any kind of rhythm in the final third, as was their problem on Saturday.

Fleming went close from distance before Zak Mills drove an effort inches wide from distance and curled a 25 yarder well wide as Morecambe pushed to gain the advantage once again.

The Blues did find a way through the Morecambe back line with Trialist B, who played in the friendly at Ramsbottom United earlier in the month, played Dominic Smalley in with the wing-back finding his effort pushed just wide from Halstead with Grand nodding over from the resulting corner.

Half time: Chester 1 Morecambe 1

Chester had the first meaningful effort of the second half following their best move of the match.

A Shenton kick found Pritchard who sprayed the ball out to Dominic Smalley who managed to fashion some room for Trialist B to float in a cross that was headed just wide by Deane Smalley.

The Blues were let off minutes later when Ellison wasted a good chance on the edge of the area, skewing wide in space after the ball had broken to him.

Chester were more of an attacking force in the second half and Mooney fired well over from distance after some fine hold-up play by Deane Smalley.

Mooney was in the thick of it just after the hour mark when he was set free after Moran won the ball in defence, but he opted to try and lob Halstead from 45 yards with an effort that didn't trouble the Shrimpers stopper too much.

But Chester were moving the ball around with much more purpose in the second half and the gulf in divisions wasn't apparent as Craig Mahon and then Pritchard both sent in inviting crosses that went unpunished.

But it was Morecambe who would strike next when Howson, impressive on the evening, brought down Ellison in the box with a slide tackle and the otherwise anonymous Oswell stepped up to fire home from the spot on 82 minutes.

It was 2-2 with two minutes left, though, as Mr Gibbons pointed to the spot for the third time in the contest when Matty Hughes' goal-bound shout was handled by Alex Kenyon.

Gary Roberts strode up to slam home from the spot to deservedly level matters for the Blues.

And his excellent cross 60 seconds later almost provided Mahon with a goal but the Irish winger could only head over from close range.

Match facts

Chester: Shenton, Moran, Pritchard, Grand, Howson, Dom Smalley, Burton (Roberts 13), Stopforth, Deane Smalley (Trialist C 66), Trialist B (Hughes 66), Mooney (Mahon 66). Subs not used: Trialist (GK), Mahon, Brown, Downes.

Bookings: Roberts.

Goals: Howson 25, Roberts (pen 88).

Morecambe: Halstead, Cranston, Kenyon, Mills (Sinclair 46), Fleming (Hawley 72) Ellison, Oswell, Wildig (Hedley 62), Lavelle (Brownsword 55), Mandeville (Conlan 77), Mendes Gomes (Campbell 62). Subs not used: Roche, Jagne, Oliver.

Bookings: None.

Goals: Fleming 24, Oswell (pen 82).

Attendance: 582.

Star man: Gary Stopforth.