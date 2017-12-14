Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been handed a new date for their postponed Vanarama National League clash at AFC Fylde.

The Blues will now make a first-ever visit to Fylde's multi-million pound Mill Farm ground on Tuesday, January 9 (7.45pm kick-off).

The match was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 2.

But it had to be rearranged after the Coasters, for the first time in their history, reached the FA Cup second round, where they were eventually beaten by 2013 winners Wigan Athletic.

Fylde, managed by Chester-born boss Dave Challinor, drew 1-1 at home to the League One leaders before losing the replay 3-2 at the DW Stadium on Tuesday.

The visit of the Blues will be the second game between the sides in the space of a month.

As this Saturday (December 16) Chester play host to the Coasters in the FA Trophy first round (3pm kick-off).

Blues defender Lathaniel Rowe-Turner will be suspended for the tie after picking up his fifth booking of the season.