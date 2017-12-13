Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Fylde will go into Saturday's FA Trophy first-round tie at National League rivals Chester FC with praise ringing in their ears after they came within a whisker of causing a huge FA Cup shock.

The Coasters, managed by Chester-born boss Dave Challinor, were within 10 minutes of winning their second-round replay at League One leaders Wigan Athletic.

But, after trailing to goals from Simon Grand and the prolific Danny Rowe, 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan hit back to secure a 3-2 victory and set up a third-round showdown at Premier League Bournemouth thanks to a late brace by Will Grigg.

Challinor, however, was 'immensely proud' of the way that his side, who won the National League North title last season, performed over the two ties.

"I'm disappointed but immensely proud of how we close we got," said the former Tranmere Rovers defender, who lives in Chester.

"If only football matches were for 80 minutes long. If they were, we'd be in the third round.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"We've got to use it as motivation to be playing in this environment and at this level week in, week out.

"We've earned a lot of respect if not got the result that we wanted.

"It's been great to get to where we've got to. Although we want to be successful and move forward, it's about building the profile of the club and these two games will only have enhanced that massively.

"We take a lot from it in defeat and we've got to learn and use it as motivation to go again.

"The club's ambition is, my ambition is, and the players' ambition is to be a Football League club, manager and players.

"We move on now to another big opportunity for us in the FA Trophy."