Chester FC 's chronic injury problems are showing signs of clearing up.

Reece Hall-Johnson looks set to return to the squad for tomorrow's crunch clash at home to Solhiull Moors after he returned from his parent club Grimsby Town.

The right-back had made an impressive start to his loan spell with the Blues until he was struck down by a hamstring injury in the derby defeat to Wrexham on November 8.

There were fears that Hall-Johnson could be sidelined for up to two months.

But the 22-year-old has made a sooner-than-expected return to full training.

And Chester assistant manager Ross Thorpe said: "Since the injury happened he's been back at Grimsby and I know the gaffer (Marcus Bignot) has been in constant dialogue with them to see where he's at and what he's doing.

"Now it's about us making sure he's properly right as opposed to putting somebody in there who we're not sure on.

"He's trained this week and the beauty of us now having a Friday session means it gives the gaffer a bit more of a chance to look at the group and to look at who is and who isn't available."

Midfielder Tom Shaw and winger Craig Mahon could also come into the reckoning for the basement battle with Solihull.

But the duo - particularly Mahon, who has been ruled out since October 2 and who has been restricted to just 16 appearances all year - will not be rushed back into the starting line-up.

Thorpe said: "Craig has certainly been out the longest so its a little bit different with him.

"It's not just a case of him training for a week and then chucking him back in. We've had to manage his rehab programme and his introduction back into traning.

"He's been out since the eighth minute of our second game, so we've not seen him, or Tom Shaw, who's coming back now, Harry White and Jordan Archer.

"We're talking players who will not only make a difference to the squad, but make a difference to the starting XI, and I'm sure when we have this conversation in seven days we'll have more back available."

Archer is making good progress on the groin injury he picked up in the warm-up prior to the Cheshire Senior Cup clash at Altincham on November 14.

But neither he nor White are expected to play any part tomorrow - a fact that has led Blues boss Bignot to signing Daniel Udoh from Crewe Alexandra on loan.

Thorpe said: "Jordan is in a much better place this week than what he was after the Dagenham game.

"If he's available for Saturday or not, I don't know. It might be a bit soon."

Thorpe added: "A lot of credit has to go to the medical staff because two weeks ago after the Dagenham game the room Kath (Hopwood, physio) works out of was probably fuller than the dressing room.

"In the last two weeks they've worked really hard."