Chester FC have confirmed the capture of striker Daniel Udoh on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The 21-year-old Nigerian born forward has joined on an initial one-month deal from the League Two side and is expected to be in the Blues squad that entertains Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm).

Udoh arrived at Crewe for an undisclosed fee in March 2016 after shining for Ilkeston and being spotted by the Alex's former head of recruitment Neil Baker.

He has played 15 senior games for the Alex in both League One and Two and has recently enjoyed a productive loan spell at Evo-Stik side Halesowen Town, where he netted six times in 14 games for the Yeltz.

The deal to bring Udoh to Chester has been made possible thanks to money raised by fans through the Squad Builder fund.

The decision to delay the signing allows the Blues to fit an extra game into the loan deal.