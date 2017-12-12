Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good evening and welcome to a round-up of today's Chester FC news.

But before we get stuck into the developments from the Deva and further afield, let's take a moment to remember one of the most important figures in the club's history.

God bless Harry

Thirteen years ago today the great Harry McNally passed away.

As Jim Green, formerly of this parish, wrote lovingly on the 10th anniversary of the great man's sad death... 'Chester managers can be positioned into three categories: the good, the bad and Harry McNally' .

He will never be forgotten.

Astles hailed

Harry would have loved Ryan Astles, particularly the big defender's quote after last month's derby defeat to Wrexham that, despite suffering a foot injury that required eight stitches, he wouldn't have come off even 'if I had broken my leg' .

And the good news for Blues fans is that, at just 23, Astles is 'getting better and better'.

That's the opinion of Chester number two Ross Thorpe...

Now get him tied down to a new deal.

Fylde on

Astles is expected to lead the Blues out in Saturday's FA Trophy tie at home to league rivals AFC Fylde.

And Fylde will go into the game on the back of an FA Cup second-round reply at 2013 winners Wigan Athletic.

There were fears that tonight's DW Stadium showdown would go the same way as Crewe Alexandra v Blackburn Rovers and be postponed.

But it has been given the go-ahead by the officials. Now let's hope for extra-time, penalties and a minor injury to Danny Rowe that rules him out for a week...

Brown belter

We reported last week that highly rated young striker Nathan Brown had joined Colwyn Bay on loan.

Well, he did this on his debut, with the last kick of the match. Wow...

Loan move

Another academy graduate has also headed out on loan - midfielder Tom Crawford has joined Liam Davies at Leek Town.

The highly regarded Crawford, who had a successful stint with Runcorn Town earlier in the campaign, will spend the next month with the Northern Premier League Division One South outfit.

Well said

Defender James Jones is proof positive that Chester manager Marcus Bignot is not afraid to give youth a chance.

But, unfortunately for Crawford and Brown, there is fierce competition in their positions, particularly now that Tom Shaw is back from injury.

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell argues that, of the mistakes former boss Jon McCarthy made in his final season in charge, the one to withdraw Shaw from the field of combat was the most damaging...