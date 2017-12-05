Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

December is a huge month for Chester FC .

Well and truly mired in a relegation battle, Marcus Bignot's Blues face a crucial month in their bid to haul themselves out of the drop zone and face clashes against Solihull Moors, FC Halifax Town, Guiseley and Hartlepool United before 2017 finishes.

First up this weekend is the visit of Bignot's former side, Moors (3pm).

And while his squad has been stretched in recent weeks there could be more positive news on the horizon for the Blues boss.

Paperwork has been signed to bring in a Football League striker on loan, as revealed by the Chronicle last week . No exchange of contracts has taken place yet but it is likely that the player will be available to face Solihull on Saturday.

The there is the chance of getting some senior players out of the treatment room and on to the pitch.

Reece Hall-Johnson could return to training with the Blues as early as the end of this week having made a speedy recovery from the hamstring injury he picked up in the 1-0 loss to Wrexham last month .

But the Grimsby Town loanee, who is with the club until January, won't be thrust back into the mix before he is ready and it remains to be seen whether this weekend comes too soon for him.

But there are two players who do have a chance to make the squad this weekend.

Winger Craig Mahon hasn't featured since the 2-0 home loss to Woking on October 3 , but he is back in full training and in with a chance of making the squad for this weekend's six-pointer against Solihull.

There is also a chance midfielder Tom Shaw could make a return having been out of action since the October win over Barrow where he suffered a knee injury following a robust tackle from Bedsente Gomis.

One player who isn't likely to feature this weekend is striker Jordan Archer . A groin injury sustained in the warm-up prior to the Cheshire Senior Cup loss at Altrincham last month has seen him miss out in recent weeks, although he could be back in contention for the trip to Halifax on December 23.