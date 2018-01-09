Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have completed signing of former England youth international Gary Roberts.

The Chronicle reported on Friday that the 30-year-old from Blacon was on the verge of joining his hometown club.

And the Blues have now confirmed that the midfielder has penned a short-term deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Roberts' talent has never been in question. However, his career, which started at Crewe Alexandra and most recently took in a spell at Southport, has been blighted by off-the-field problems.

Chester's chief executive Mark Maguire admits the signing will either prove to be a 'stroke of genius or madness'.

Maguire said: "It's safe to say that Gary Roberts' name has been mentioned hundreds of times over the last couple of years and that he has a large number of people willing him to do well at the club. Equally, there is an awareness of a colourful existence that Gary has led in recent years.

"What is absolutely consistent though is everyone's assessment of Gary Roberts' footballing ability.

"On that basis, with completely open eyes, and several honest conversations, he has been given the chance to play for his hometown club.

"What happens next will be largely down to Gary and will either be seen as a stroke of genius or madness. It certainly won't be boring!"

Roberts has been signed in time for tonight's National League encounter at AFC Fylde (7.45pm).

The Blues have also confirmed that goalkeeper Sam Hornby's loan from Port Vale has been extended by a further month.

Roberts made his debut for Crewe at the age of 16 and went on to make 122 appearances for the club in the Championship and in League One.

And it was while at the Alex that he played for a number of England age groups teams including the under-17s.

Roberts was part of the England side that reached the semi-finals of the 2004 UEFA European U17s Championships, where they were eliminated by a Spain team featuring future World Cup winners Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique.

Roberts was unable to hit the same heights after leaving Crewe under a cloud in 2009.

Subsequent spells at Yeovil Town, Rotherham United and Port Vale also came to an end due to disciplinary problems.

Roberts, who has admitted fighting addition to gambling and alcohol throughout his career, has not played in the Football League since 2011.

In the past six years he has featured for Mansfield Town in the National League, Connah’s Quay Nomads and Bangor City in the Welsh Premier League, Witton Albion in the Northern Premier League, and most recently for Southport in the National League North, as well having two stints playing in Malta for Floriana and Mosta.