Chester FC are on the verge of signing former Crewe Alexandra and England youth international midfielder Gary Roberts.

A deal to bring the 30-year-old from Blacon - who left Southport by mutual consent last month - to his hometown club is set to be completed next week.

Roberts was at the Swansway Chester Stadium yesterday (Thursday) to meet Blues boss Marcus Bignot.

And it is understood that Bignot is keen to work with a player whose talent has never been in question.

Roberts made his debut for Crewe at the age of 16 and went on to make 122 appearances for the club in the Championship and in League One.

And it was while at the Alex that he played for a number of England age groups teams including the under-17s.

(Image: Simon Marshall)

Roberts was part of the England side that reached the semi-finals of the 2004 UEFA European U17s Championships, where they were eliminated by a Spain team featuring future World Cup winners Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique.

Roberts was unable to hit the same heights after leaving Crewe under a cloud in 2009.

Subsequent spells at Yeovil Town, Rotherham United and Port Vale also came to an end due to disciplinary problems.

Roberts, who has admitted fighting addition to gambling and alcohol throughout his career, has not played in the Football League since 2011.

In the past six years he has featured for Mansfield Town in the National League, Connah’s Quay Nomads and Bangor City in the Welsh Premier League, Witton Albion in the Northern Premier League, and most recently for Southport in the National League North, as well having two stints playing in Malta for Floriana and Mosta.