Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Crawford netted 20 minutes into his Notts County debut in the Magpies' Carabao Cup defeat at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The former Chester FC midfielder opened the scoring at the Riverside Stadium and set up another one in 3-3 draw that saw Kevin Nolan's Notts County side eventually beaten 4-3 on penalties.

Teenager Crawford, from Blacon, fired home from eight yards to hand Notts the lead in the North East before Ashley Fletcher levelled on 27 minutes.

Experienced Jon Stead put the visitors back in the lead on 34 minutes but Enes Mahmutovic restored parity a minute before the break.

Stead bagged again on 63 minutes but Fletcher levelled once again with 16 minutes left on the clock to force a penalty shootout which the home side eventually won.

Crawford has yet to feature for Notts in League Two but played the full 90 minutes at the Riverside and will no doubt have impressed Nolan.

The 19-year-old moved to Meadow Lane in the summe r, penning a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Chester FC Academy graduate broke into the Blues first team last season and became an integral part of the side, making 17 appearances and scoring once.