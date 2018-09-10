Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Craig Mahon feels beating one of the early pace setters in the National League North shows what Chester FC can do in the division and believes they can go into Tuesday's clash against FC United of Manchester full of confidence.

Mahon was one of the goalscorers on Saturday as the Blues won their first game at home this season with a 5-3 victory over Bradford (Park Avenue).

The 29-year-old was one of several positive performances at the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues put five past a side sitting third in the division.

Despite acknowledging the need to tighten up at the back after the Blues let three in at the other end, Mahon believes the victory is one which can be built upon and believes the Blues can take back-to-back wins on Tuesday evening.

“It would have been nice to stop us conceding a few more, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is to come away with three points and I think there’s a lot of positives to take from the game," Mahon told the club media team.

"After the game the gaffers mentioned about some things we need to stop and obviously it’s conceding goals, but there’s lots and lots of positives to take and we can build on that now. Hopefully we can go into Tuesday full of confidence.

“It shows what we’ve got to offer. We’ve just got to stop the ball going into our own net, but we’ve proven in games that we can do that and we’ve proved that we can score goals. So if we can get a pretty happy medium between the both of them then I think it’ll be an eventful season for us.

"The main thing today is the three points and for Bradford to get back into the game and for us to go on again and get another goal is fantastic character and fantastic attitude.

“It’s been a while since Chester’s had back-to-back wins so it’d be nice to break that duck. Definitely after this game, I can’t see why we can’t go into it full of confidence. We showed what we can do going forward. We know what we need to do to stop the mistakes, so we’ll go into this game as favourites."

Mahon's goal was the third one of the afternoon as he picked the ball up from 25 yards out and ran at his marker, nutmegging him to break into the box before crashing an effort goalwards with the ball finding its way into the back of the net.

And the winger revealed his direct approach is the result of conversations he has had with joint-bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson, whom he has nothing but positive things to say about.

Mahon said: “It was one of them where the gaffers have been saying to me, every time I get the ball, he says I want you to go at them and don’t be afraid if you give it away, just go for it.

"So I thought I’d go for it and meg the fella on the edge of the box and the keeper helped it in a little bit. But it was nice to get a goal, it’s always lovely to score at home in front of the fans and it’s great to have the lads as well giving you praise.

“I enjoy every week. What they’ve got with the lads, the camaraderie and the respect is second to none. They tell you how it is and I love that. If they want you to do a job, they’ll tell you what to do and you can’t ask for anymore than that from a manager.

"We’ve also got Derek (Egan) as a coach as well, so I think we’re going to do well this season with those three at the helm. We’ve just got to listen to them and hopefully go out and show on the pitch their passion on the sidelines."