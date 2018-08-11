It's been a pleasing start to the season for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester FC.

A 0-0 draw on the opening day against Spennymoor Town seven days ago was followed by a convincing 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night.

The National League North is in its infancy at just two games old but the Blues' solid start sees them sit third at this early stage.

They are back in action this afternoon when they undertake the longest away trip of the season as they head to the North East to take on a Blyth Spartans side who have lost both of their opening two games.

We'll bring you all the build-up, team news and match action as it happens from Croft Park.