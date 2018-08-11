Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a nightmare day in the North East for Chester FC in the third game of their National League North campaign.

The Blues were battered on their travels 8-1 by Blyth Spartans as the hosts put three past the visitors in the first half through Dan Maguire, Kieran Green and Jamie Holmes.

The Spartans added to their lead after the break through Sean Read, before Blues midfielder Gary Roberts was dismissed and Steve Howson put the ball through his own net to add a fifth for the home side.

Substitute Adam Wrightson scored Blyth’s sixth, before Gary Stopforth netted what would prove to be a consolation for the Blues, with Nathan Buddle adding a seventh with around 15 minutes remaining and Maguire notching his second of the game before full-time to cap a miserable afternoon for Chester.

It means the Blues dropped from third to 12th in the table in the space of just a few hours.

And they will be back in action on Tuesday at the Swansway Chester Stadium as Kidderminster Harriers come to town, which is where we begin a round-up of the day's National League North action.

The away side were in action against Ashton United and drew 3-3 in a six goal thriller.

Matt Chadwick and Matt Regan put the visitors two up early on, before Joel Taylor halved the deficit after the break.

Dan Bradley was then dismissed for Kidderminster and Nic Evangelinos added a third for Ashton with fewer than 20 minutes left.

Ash Chambers reduced the deficit later on before former Chester striker Kane Richards levelled late on for the Aggborough side.

Another former Blues striker also found the back of the net for Hereford FC as Harry White scored the only goal of the game against Curzon Ashton.

Darlington meanwhile beat Brackley Town 4-2 as Darlo’s Reece Styche grabbed a hat-trick.

Jimmy Armson equalised for Brackley after Styche’s opener, before the latter grabbed two more inside 24 minutes, while Simon Ainge added a fourth not long after, as Lee Ndlovu scored a second for the home side after the break.

Boston United beat FC United of Manchester 3-0 at Broadhurst Park thanks to two goals from Brad Abbott and an Andre Johnson strike.

Guiseley have their first point of the campaign after Curtis Morrison scored an 89th minute leveller against AFC Telford United, who had been on course for victory after Andre Brown’s penalty.

Leamington beat Bradford (Park Avenue) 4-2.

The home side took the lead just before the break through Matt Stenson, before Callum Gittings added a second shortly after half time.

Stenson grabbed his second and Leamington’s third just before the hour, before Shane Killock and Oli Johnson both struck late on to give the Bradford side hope, but Anthony Dwyer scored a fourth for the home side and secured the three points.

Marcus Carver’s goal was enough to give early table toppers Chorley a 1-0 over Nuneaton Town, while Southport’s struggles continue as they succumbed to a single strike from Connor Dimaio which proved enough to hand Stockport County victory over the Sandgrounders.

Spennymoor Town and Altrincham shared the spoils after an eight goal thriller at The Brewery Field.

Mark Anderson handed Spennymoor the lead before the Robins equalised through Andy White, while James Jones added a second for the visitors.

Adam Boyes levelled for Spennymoor before the break, before Josh Hancock handed Altrincham back the lead three minutes after the restart.

Shane Henry came off the bench to level once more, before Hancock grabbed his second with little over 10 minutes remaining, before Glen Taylor fired home before the end as a remarkable game ended 4-4.

Alfreton Town beat York City 2-1 at Bootham Crescent, Tom Denton giving the visitors the lead inside 15 minutes.

Curtis Bateson added a second shortly after and it would prove to be the winner, while Macaulay Langstaff fired home what proved to be a consolation for the Ministermen.