Chester FC joint-manager Bernard Morley says that the travelling Blues fans had every right to vent their frustration after they watched their side go down 3-1 at AFC Telford United .

A Daniel Udoh brace and one from James McQuilkin gave the Bucks, who were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes, a convincing three points in a game where Chester failed to reach the levels expected of them once again.

Over 500 Blues fans made the trip to Shropshire for the clash and some were less than impressed at the final whistle, with the memory of the 8-1 loss to Blyth Spartans a fortnight previous seared into their minds.

Said Morley: "Rightly so. I heard one or two say they had paid their £18 on the train and their £18 to get in and it's costly, but they are supporters and it's not always going to be good.

"I understand that they have not had good times for a long time but I am equally as disappointed, if not more so, than they are. Me and Jonno are devastated. We have got to find a way to work it out."

And the Blues joint-boss expressed the disappointment of he and fellow manager Anthony Johnson at stated that the challenge that has presented itself is one that the duo will embrace.

"No matter what level we play or or what team we manage, getting beat is something we don't take," said Morley.

"Off the back of the 8-1 defeat we're coming here and getting beat 3-1 and people think it's the end of the world. It's a challenge, it was always going to be a challenge and something we'll embrace.

"It's emotional, it's what football is and we have got to try and stick together. People have their opinions and they are entitled to them but at the minute it is just not going the way we want it to.

"We're not going to start making excuses as to why that is, I have been in it long enough to know that that's football and we have got to stick together."

"I'm not going to stand here and make excuses that we haven't played for two weeks. Its 11 v 11 and if you make mistakes you get punished and give yourself a mountain to climb. They have not been beaten for five games, Telford, so it was always going to be hard to come back from 2-0.

"One thing we said said at half time was 'you've made the mistakes, they've gone, at least acknowledge the supporters and go out and give everything you've got'. Show a bit of heart. That's all we asked second half."