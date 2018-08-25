Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This was not the response Chester FC fans had hoped for - or were promised.

A poor first half and two goals shipped inside 20 minutes left Chester with a mountain to climb after James McQuilkin and Daniel Udoh had the Bucks 2-0 up at the break.

Chester improved after half time but they failed to threaten the hosts defensively, and Udoh made it 3-0 with the Blues pushing to get back in the game before a Simon Grand header with 10 minutes brought a crumb of comfort.

After the humiliation that was the 8-1 drubbing at the hands of Blyth Spartans on August 11, Chester had been left without a game for two weeks owing to the postponements caused by the water ingress at the Swansway Chester Stadium. And the lack of match sharpness told in the first 45 minutes.

That thrashing in the North East remained fresh in the memory of Blues fans and Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley opted to make three changes to the team that shipped eight, one of which was enforced.

Gary Roberts started the first of a three-match suspension and was replaced by Scott Burton, while Steve Howson and Dan Mooney dropped to the bench with Matty Waters and Craig Mahon coming in as the Blues bosses opted for a back four for the first time this season against a Telford side who had started the season in fine form, sitting third with three wins and a draw from their opening five games.

In an open first 10 minutes it was Chester who came closest when John Pritchard curled a free kick from the edge of the box just over the bar.

But there was worrying indecision at the back with the Blues when a Simon Grand header back to Grant Shenton saw the keeper forced into a save before the ball was hacked clear.

Chester, despite their change of formation from the Blyth game, were still looking vulnerable defensively and fell behind in bizarre circumstances on 15 minutes.

Shenton saw his punt up field charged down by Udoh, with the Chester keeper hesitating before just beating the striker to the ball before Telford retained possession, with Amari Morgan-Smith forcing a superb save from Shenton. But Chester couldn't clear their lines and the ball was clipped back in to a lurking McQuilken who stabbed home from close range.

And the nightmare of Croft Park a fortnight previous came back to the forefront of Chester fans' minds when it became 2-0 just three minutes later.

Slack defending from the Blues again allowed Udoh to expertly spin Danny Livesey on the edge of the box before he crashed an effort past the despairing dive of Shenton to double the home side's advantage.

Chester were looking all at sea at the back and Telford were exploiting the chasms of space that they were being afforded as the visitors failed to settle into the contest, much to the frustration of the hundreds of away fans who made the journey to Shropshire.

The home side continued to threaten but Chester did at least appear to gather themselves somewhat in the 20 minutes that followed, though, with Anthony Dudley heading wide from a Craig Mahon cross.

The Bucks were dominating the ball and the Blues were unable to find any rhythm going forward, although Mahon should have done better from 12 yards after an inviting cross from the left wing from Pritchard found the Irish winger in space, but he could only shoot wide.

As half time approached Darryl Knights came close to putting the game beyond doubt when he fizzed an effort just past the upright before tempers flared on the stroke of half time with handbags between two sets of teams resulting in a yellow card for Chester's Matty Hughes.

And some Blues fans vented their anger at Johnson and Morley as they made their way across the pitch to the tunnel at the break, understandably irked by another sub-par 45 minutes.

Half time: AFC Telford United 2 Chester 0

Johnson and Morley opted to make a change at the break, with Jon Moran coming on for his Chester debut in place of Livesey, booked in the first half.

There was certainly more endeavour about the Blues early in the second half as they began to win the second balls that they had been nowhere near in the first half, although there was little in the way of chances apart from a Waters cross that almost saw Hughes connect with a header at the back post.

But despite having made more of a fist of it in the second period, Chester were unable to make any inroads and ask enough of the Bucks backline, with Dudley unable to control a fine ball in behind the defence from Scott Burton.

The game was getting away from Chester and Telford almost put it beyond doubt on 70 minutes when Knights fired wide when well placed from a McQuilkin cross, while at the other end Dudley dragged an ambitious strike from 25 yards well wide.

But it was curtains for the Blues on 76 minutes when, at one end, Grand saw an effort from an acute angle blocked, with Telford breaking up the pitch and Udoh freed on the halfway line, galloping clear before calmly slotting past Chester keeper Shenton.

Chester did give themselves a fighting chance with 10 minutes remaining when Grand 's header from a Pritchard corner was judged to have crossed the line, much to the chagrin of the home support, giving the Blues a chink of light.

There was to be no grandstand finish, though, as the Bucks extended their unbeaten run and Chester left to contemplate another convincing defeat.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Match facts

AFC Telford United: Bramley, White, Morley (Smith 46), Deeney, Sutton (c), Streete, Cowans, McQuilkin (Dawson 73), Morgan-Smith (Brown 76), Udoh, Knights. Subs not used: Royle, Wycherley.

Bookings: Streete.

Goals: McQuilkin 15, Udoh 18 & 76.

Chester: Shenton, Grand, Livesey (Moran 46), Pritchard, Smalley, Burton (c), Stopforth, Waters, Hughes (Marsh-Hughes 65), Mahon (Thomson 65), Dudley. Subs not used: Howson, Mooney.

Bookings: Livesey, Hughes, Smalley, Burton.

Goals: Grand 80.

Referee: Benjamin Speedie.

Attendance: 1,876 (535 from Chester).

Star man: Gary Stopforth.