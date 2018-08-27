Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Telford United manager Gavin Cowan believed his side should have scored more than their three goals after they convincingly beat Chester FC at New Bucks Head on Saturday afternoon.

Chester suffered their second successive loss in the National League North after they went down 3-1 in Shropshire as a brace from former Blues loanee Daniel Udoh and a strike from James McQuilkin extended Cowan's men's unbeaten run to six games.

The Bucks dominated the Blues in the first half as the visitors failed to get a grip on the game in the opening 45 minutes, finding themselves 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

Chester improved slightly after the break and Simon Grand grabbed a consolation with 10 minutes remaining, but the near 600-strong away support were less than impressed with what they witnessed.

And Cowan believes the scoreline should have been more reflective of Telford's dominance over Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Cowan said: "I thought the lads performed admirably. I thought, in the first half, we completely outfought them and outclassed them.

"I felt like we were brilliant in possession. We spoke before the game about the fact Chester had two weeks to relight their fire and we had to put that out in the first 20 minutes, which I thought we did.

"Then we got the message across that we wanted to start playing and when we did, there was only one team in it.

"I would've liked to have gone in at half-time a few more goals to the advantage, but it wasn't to be.

"I prepared the lads, at half-time, that we were in for a battle."Going forward, we'd like to be that gets in the ascendancy, continues that 2-0 and takes it on and not invite pressure.

"We were our own worst enemy a little bit in the second half but we stood up to a stern test from Chester."

Chester are without a game this afternoon after their scheduled clash with Hereford FC was postponed owing to the water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The Blues are next in action on Saturday (3pm kick off) when they travel to Guiseley, a team joint-managed by former Blues boss Marcus Bignot.