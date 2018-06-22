Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Tom Shaw has joined Lincoln City’s Youth Academy as a coach.

The 31-year-old brought to an end a two-and-a-half year stay with the Blues in January and played for the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit on more than 100 occasions and scored 12 goals.

He began last season as assistant to Jon McCarthy, and was in temporary charge of the Blues for three games following McCarthy’s sacking, before reverting back to a player under Marcus Bignot.

Shaw left in January and penned a deal with then-National League North side Tamworth.

And now the Chester fans’ favourite has now been unveiled as a lead PDP coach at Lincoln City’s Youth Academy.

The ex-England C international holds the UEFA A Licence and has coached since 2015, which has including working at Championship side Derby County.

He has also been head of football at Nottingham Trent University since September 2017, but has now arrived at Sincil Bank to replace the departing Nick Green.

Shaw told the Lincoln City Youth Academy website: “The job is a really exciting opportunity for myself and I feel like I am joining a club that are on the up.

“I can see that there are some really good people at the club and I’m looking forward to getting cracking properly next week.

“I followed the club closely, I don’t live too far away and have played against them on a number of occasions.”

He had initially joined Chester from Alfreton Town in the summer of 2015 before departing earlier this year.

Imps Academy manager Damian Froggatt added: “We are delighted with Tom’s appointment, he was a standout candidate for us.

“He brings with us a wealth of playing and coaching experience.

“It is a really exciting time for us moving forward and I am sure Tom will add a lot of value to what Nick Green did for us throughout last year.”