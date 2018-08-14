Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quartet of young Chester FC players have been getting game time over the past week out on loan at clubs across the North West.

Rhain Hellawell has joined Lancashire side Barnoldswick Town for the next three months.

The right midfielder – who penned a professional deal with the Blues for this season , with the option for the club to extend it for another – came on as a substitute in the defeat at home to Maidstone United in the National League in April.

And in his first game for new side Town, the youngster was named man of the match in the 3-1 defeat at home against Padiham in the Hallmark Security Football League Premier Division.

He was not part of the squad which drew 1-1 with Billingham Synthonia in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup over the weekend, with a replay organised for tomorrow.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Before Chester FC’s heavy defeat against Blyth Spartans on Saturday , it was announced that defender Alex Downes and forward Nathan Brown had joined Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson’s former club Ramsbottom United.

The duo went straight into The Rams team for their final pre-season friendly against Lancaster City on Friday, which ended in a goalless draw.

Ramsbottom begin their league campaign this Saturday against Market Drayton Town in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Central defender Downes, 18, penned his first professional deal with the Blues a few months ago and is contracted at the Swansway Chester Stadium for the upcoming campaign, with the option for the club to extend at the end of the 12 months.

Brown, 19, signed his first professional deal with the club last summer after progressing through the Academy, and saw his sublime solo effort against Bromley in April crowned the Blues’ goal of the season.

He penned a fresh one-year contract with the Blues a few months ago and along with Downes will spend the next three months with the Rams.

Theo Roberts meanwhile has joined Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper recently penned a one-year deal with the Blues having been released at the end of last season by Wigan Athletic.

Roberts started the 3-1 pre-season friendly win against Glossop North End last Saturday.

Buxton begin their Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign this Saturday away against Whitby Town.