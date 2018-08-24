Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a fortnight with no action and three scheduled fixtures called off in that space of time, Chester FC will be back this weekend at long last.

And following an 8-1 mauling at the hands of Blyth Spartans , the Blues face a much shorter trip tomorrow to AFC Telford United.

But it will be no easy task facing Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s side as they travel to face Gavin Cowan’s team which sits third in the National League North standings and are one of only three teams in the division unbeaten so far this campaign.

But Johnson has declared the Blues are ‘champing at the bit’ to get back to action and put things right from the rout in the North East.

So following a fortnight without a match – which has meant the Blues slipping to 17th in the standings, albeit with two games in hand over most of the rest of the league – we thought we’d ask our panel of Blues fans for their thoughts heading into this weekend’s fixture.

We asked:

“After two weeks without a game, what do you want to see from Chester FC against AFC Telford and what would your starting XI be?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Rio Doherty: “AFC Telford have started off really well, and we must be on our game from the off to exploit them and provide our supporters with a positive reaction.”

“It certainly has been a turbulent fortnight for us, but at last I’m finally looking forward to watching us back in action this weekend.

“In a way we have had a ‘mini pre-season’ to get over ourselves, sort out what went wrong and now we must start to climb the table again.

“I’m sure that over the past two weeks we have been working on a lot of new systems to avoid any repeat results, as in context these are the types of sides we should be beating.

“Against Telford I would like us to play four at the back in a 4-4-1–1 formation which will provide us with a much stronger platform.

“Against Blyth we were far too disjointed as the majority of our team didn’t know what they were doing, and did now know what positions they were supposed to be in.

My starting line-up would be like this:

“GK:- Grant Shenton

“RB:- Dom Smalley

“CB:- Danny Livesey

“CB:- Simon Grand

“LB:- John Pritchard

“RM:- Craig Mahon

“CM:- Scott Burton

“CM:- Gary Stopforth

“LM:- Dan Mooney

“FW:- Matty Hughes

“ST:- Anthony Dudley

“Obviously Gary Roberts’ suspension will provide us with another costly blow, as will George Green’s injury which could possibly leave him out until November, but out of our current side this would be my preferred XI.

“I am really looking forward to this match now as it’s been two very long weeks without any football to talk about.

“COYB!”

Kieron Shiel: “I truly think Blyth was a blip, nothing more, a massive one, but nonetheless a blip. I’m still confident come the end of the season it will mean nothing as we drive for play-off promotion.”

“What I want to see is passion, energy, drive as I did against Curzon Ashton and more importantly lessons being learned on the field by the players as well as the managers.

“I’m expecting and anticipating that they have had enough time to work on the formation and tactics that let us down so badly or scrapped that and worked on an improved set up.

“The only advantage (which I hope we’ve taken) on missing the home games is time to train, improve and work on the failings of Blyth.

“I’m going to Telford as I’m sure many others will be joining me so my expectations are a win.

In terms of team, not much change to be honest. I’d put Moran in for Howson and debut Burton. So 5-3-2 Shenton, Pritchard, Smalley, Livesey, Moran, Grand, Mahon, Stopforth, Burton, Mooney, Dudley.”