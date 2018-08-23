Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says he and Bernard Morley’s Chester FC side are ‘champing at the bit’ to get back to action this weekend.

By the time the Blues kick off at AFC Telford United on Saturday afternoon (3pm) it will have been two weeks since Chester last played a competitive match – their humiliating 8-1 thrashing at the hands of Blyth Spartans.

The water damage at the stadium has seen two games against Kidderminster Harriers and clashes with FC United of Manchester and Bank Holiday Monday’s visit from Hereford FC postponed, leaving Johnson, Morley and the squad without a match.

The players have been in for training five times since the defeat to Blyth and the managers have been able to put in plenty of work on the training ground.

The break has not been ideal but the squad are keen to get back on the pitch and put right what was so wrong in the North East on August 11.

“The lads are itching to get back playing this weekend – they’re champing at the bit for it,” said Johnson.

“After a loss like we had you want to get out there and put things right, but for obvious reasons we’ve not been able to do that.

“We’ve been able to work with the lads in training but a couple of those sessions are wasted as they were based around working on a shape for FC United. When that doesn’t happen some of that work goes out of the window.

“But we know we have a game this weekend and we have been able to plan appropriately.

“The lads are flying in training but they haven’t had a game for two weeks, which means they have missed out on gaining some of that match sharpness. It’s crucial at this time of the season as that is when you get up to speed.

“But we’re going there confident and we’ll want to put on a performance for the fans as they were let down badly at Blyth, and that isn’t something that we have forgotten.”

Chester face an in-form Telford side this weekend, with Gavin Cowan’s men sitting third in the National League North with three wins and two draws from their opening five games.

“Gavin Cowans knows that club and knows what it’s all about and he has brought in some good players,” said Johnson.

“They’ve got the experience of the likes of Theo Streete and Shane Sutton and other lads who can hurt you all over the pitch. They’ve started well and they’ll be full of confidence.

“But Telford is a place we’ve always enjoyed going to. It’s a good stadium, great set up and a great pitch which should suit us.

“With there being no game on Bank Holiday Monday now the hope is we’ll take a good following to Telford.

“We desperately want to show the fans that the Blyth game is not what me and Bernard and this group of players are about.

“They’ve had a good start to the season but if we win a couple then all of a sudden it looks like we’ve had a decent start.

“It’s early days yet and there is a lot of football to be played.”

Gary Roberts is suspended for the trip to Telford after his red card at Blyth while George Green (back) remains sidelined. Deane Smalley is still awaiting to receive international clearance from the Welsh FA.