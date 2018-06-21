Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have landed their first signing of the summer after securing the signature of former Worcester Wolves guard Ashton Khan for the 2018/19 BBL campaign.

The 27-year-old Canadian is no stranger to British basketball having spent three seasons with Worcester after graduating from American NCAA Division One college Tiffin back in 2015.

A creative force on offence and a solid three-point shooter, Khan spent time with the Halifax Hurricanes of Canada’s NBL last season as well as a spell with SC Lusitania in Portugal’s LPB division.

“I am very excited about joining the Cheshire Phoenix Basketball Club,” said Toronto-born Khan.

“There is a lot of potential at the club and winning the cup last season was great for the organisation. I will be able to bring my BBL experience and leadership qualities as a lead guard to the club.

“Ben Thomas is young and hungry coach and the players will feed off that. I hope to help bring an exciting season for the fans.

“I look forward to meeting the Cheshire fans and getting the season started.”

Khan’s arrival sees the Nix start to piece together a squad for next season under head coach Thomas, in his second season at the helm.

The Nix narrowly missed out on the end of season play-offs last season but did manage to win the club’s first piece of silverware in 13 years when they lifted the BBL Cup in January in front of over 10,000 fans at Arena Birmingham .

But, as is often the case in British basketball, retaining the group for successive seasons is a difficult task.

Khan is the first player to commit to Cheshire for next season and another rebuilding job could be required.

But bringing in Khan, who holds a British passport, is a pleasing start for Thomas, who has committed to put together an exciting squad that can surpass last season’s achievements.

Thomas said: “I am really happy to have Ashton with us next season, holding a British passport means he is one the best domestic players around the league.

“We are excited to put a group of players together that will excite and be even more successful than last season.”