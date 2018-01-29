Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day to remember for Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday.

In front of a crowd of 10,000 fans at a packed-out Arena Birmingham they secured their first silverware since winning the BBL Championship in 2005 with a 99-88 success over Worcester Wolves.

Over 400 Phoenix fans, decked out in Nix blue and commemorative t-shirts, roared their side to victory and played their part in jubilant scenes at the final buzzer as head coach Ben Thomas' side produced a dominant second half display to earn a memorable triumph.

Malcolm Riley hit 26 points, pulled in nine boards and dished out three assists to pick up the final MVP accolade, while big man CJ Gettys weighed in with 19 points and was a dominant force at both ends of the court.

"I am absolutely made up for the Cheshire Phoenix organisation first and foremost," said Thomas.

"Our fans are some of the best in the country. They have stuck with us after a couple of up and down years, but from the start of this season, they have always had our backs. They are always loud and proud. Every single player gave 100% when they were on the court and when you do that, this is the kind of result that you get."

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

To a man, Cheshire were excellent.

They executed well and had joy in finding high percentage shots while their opponents were content to rely on the three ball regularly.

Tevin Falzon made a telling contribution from the bench with some clutch threes down the stretch, and Helsby's Devan Bailey made his mark a high-energy performance.

MVP Riley said: "It was really hard but we have always taken on the underdog mentality. We had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We knew this could be a good one and we got the job done."

And Nix captain Orlan Jackman paid tribute to Worcester for pushing them all the way and making it a memorable spectacle.

He said: "Thank you to Worcester for pushing us to the absolute limit. It was a very intense game and close. We locked in on defense and the guys were just solid. There were a few plays that went our way and that is how we ended up getting on top."