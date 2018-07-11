Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Archer will be hard to replace according to Chester FC joint manager Bernard Morley but insisted the Blues will not rush into bringing in a new striker.

The 24-year-old forward was not involved with the Blues in last night’s friendly win over Ramsbottom United , with the striker set for the exit door at the Swansway Chester Stadium after a formal bid was submitted by a Football League club .

The Chronicle understands that the Blues have accepted this offer for the striker.

Archer signed for Chester from Stourbridge back in October and netted four goals in 19 games for the Blues last season.

Morley admitted that the in-demand striker is what he and Blues co-manager Anthony Johnson seek in a centre forward and that replacing him will not be an easy task, especially with the National League North beginning in fewer than four weeks.

But Morley believes the Blues will not rush into signing a replacement and that new signings in the position must be the ‘right profile of player’.

“I think Jordan’s everything we wanted in a centre forward in terms of he’s got a bit of everything. He’s got good hold-up play and more than anything, what he gives you going in behind,” he said.

“He’s going to be hard to replace. The one person that we probably would have wanted to replace Jordan has gone to Southport, so we’re going to be busy.

“I’m sure our scouts will be on it, but we don’t want to rush into anything. It’s got to be the right profile of player.

“Are we panicking? I wouldn’t say we’re panicking, but the season’s three-and-a-half weeks away and it’s a position which it’s not easy to come by, so we’ll be working hard this week.”