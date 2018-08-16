Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people are believed to have sustained 'serious injuries' in a collision on Stanney Woods Avenue near Cheshire Oaks today (Thursday, August 16).

The roundabout and Lloyd Drive, near to the entrance of Marks & Spencer's car park, has been shut by police for most of the afternoon as emergency services attended the scene but the road has now re-opened.

Emergency services were called at 12.12pm to reports of a collision between two cars.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said a woman was airlifted to Aintree Hospital after sustaining serious injuries and a man who was in the other car was taken to the same hospital by land ambulance, also with serious injuries.

It is unclear what nature of injuries the third person sustained in the collision.

Cheshire police tweeted: "The road at Lloyd Drive in Ellesmere Port is now open after the serious RTC. The officers on scene would like to thank motorists, residents and local businesses for their patience and understanding."