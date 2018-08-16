Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A full road closure is in place in Ellesmere Port following a serious collision this afternoon (Thursday, August 16).

Emergency services were called at 12.12pm to reports of a collision at the roundabout on Stanney Woods Avenue near the entrance to Marks and Spencer car park.

A black Vauxhall Zafira and a black Toyota Prius were involved and police say three casualties were out of their vehicle when crews arrived at the scene and a fourth casualty was released by firefighters.

They have all been taken to hospital.



As a result of the collision a full closure is currently in place on the roundabout – meaning that motorists are currently unable to access the M&S car park. Pedestrian access is still available.